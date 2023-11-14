Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 26,577 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,577 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of Light & Wonder worth $23,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 28.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Light & Wonder from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Light & Wonder in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Light & Wonder from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Light & Wonder from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Light & Wonder presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.90.

In other Light & Wonder news, Director Maria T. Vullo sold 2,093 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $160,742.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Maria T. Vullo sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $160,742.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $50,779.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at $101,127.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNW opened at $86.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.04 and its 200 day moving average is $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 1.82. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $87.00.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.92 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 4.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

