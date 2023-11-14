Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 22,935 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,935 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.29% of SEI Investments worth $23,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,974,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 301,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,952,000 after buying an additional 109,560 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SEIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.40.

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.26. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $52.19 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $476.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other news, CFO Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $1,866,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 594,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,968,821.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Sei Investments Co bought 1,240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,866,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 594,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,968,821.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,749,881 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.