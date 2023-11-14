Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,242 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,242 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Atmos Energy worth $23,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 6,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of ATO opened at $111.12 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.36 and its 200 day moving average is $114.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.63.

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

