Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $24.83 Million Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,128,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,389 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $24,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BRX opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average is $21.39. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $24.26.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 92.86%.

BRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, August 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

