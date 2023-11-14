Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22.52 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 83.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,704 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Generac worth $22,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Generac by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Generac by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $441,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Generac by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $601,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,690 shares in the company, valued at $72,461,418.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,552.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $601,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,461,418.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,675,768 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $103.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.41. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $156.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.59.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.09.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

