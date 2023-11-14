Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.56 Billion Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,694,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 243,275 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.1% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of NVIDIA worth $1,562,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.83.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.6 %

NVDA opened at $486.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $442.19 and its 200 day moving average is $418.20. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.84 and a fifty-two week high of $502.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 117.44, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

