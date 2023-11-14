Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,487 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of Glaukos worth $24,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Glaukos by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Glaukos by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at $668,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $3,239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Glaukos Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $63.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $40.45 and a 52-week high of $80.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GKOS. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.22.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

