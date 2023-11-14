Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,709 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Bunge Global worth $25,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,814,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter worth about $186,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,462,000 after buying an additional 1,159,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter worth about $74,642,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge Global

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $2,237,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,200,529.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Global Stock Down 0.4 %

Bunge Global stock opened at $104.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.75. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $87.86 and a 52 week high of $116.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Bunge Global’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bunge Global

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.