Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,989 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $24,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.54.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $170.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.39. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $262.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $198.79 per share, for a total transaction of $198,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

