Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,535 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.58% of Balchem worth $25,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Balchem by 7.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 75,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,608,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,034,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Balchem by 1.0% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 31,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of Balchem by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 36,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Balchem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Balchem Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $118.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.42. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $110.74 and a 52 week high of $143.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Balchem Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.398 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.26%.

Insider Transactions at Balchem

In other news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $499,966.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,116.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

