Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,535 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of Balchem worth $25,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Balchem by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Balchem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Balchem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Price Performance

BCPC stock opened at $118.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.68. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $110.74 and a 1 year high of $143.74.

Balchem Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.26%.

Several research firms have commented on BCPC. StockNews.com began coverage on Balchem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $499,966.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,116.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

