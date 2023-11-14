Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Position Cut by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Polaris were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PII opened at $86.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.77 and its 200-day moving average is $110.83. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $84.15 and a one year high of $138.49.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 6.57%. Polaris’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Polaris from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Polaris from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

