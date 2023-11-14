Paycor HCM, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Paycor HCM in a report issued on Friday, November 10th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paycor HCM’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Paycor HCM’s FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $143.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.51 million. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 14.66%.

PYCR has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Paycor HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.94.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Shares of PYCR stock opened at $19.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12. Paycor HCM has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $29.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 2.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paycor HCM

In related news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.42 per share, with a total value of $67,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 188,437 shares in the company, valued at $4,224,757.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Featured Articles

