Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Olin were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Olin by 508.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Olin by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Olin

In related news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $44,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,588.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of OLN stock opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.57. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Olin from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Vertical Research downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Olin from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.43.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

