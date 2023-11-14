Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $455.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $391.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $402.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.21. The company has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.49 and a fifty-two week high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.23%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.