ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Performance

Shares of ObsEva stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ObsEva

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ObsEva by 54,142.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,490 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in ObsEva in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ObsEva by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,750,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 173,455 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in ObsEva by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

