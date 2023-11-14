NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its position in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $486.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 117.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $138.84 and a 52-week high of $502.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $442.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

