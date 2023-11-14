NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for NOV in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share.

NOV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on NOV from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays cut NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NOV from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on NOV from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $19.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.42. NOV has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.39.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). NOV had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of NOV by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,355 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of NOV by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,168 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 53,914 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,243,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of NOV by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 66,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of NOV by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 18,352 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

