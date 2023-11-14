Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Short Interest Down 28.0% in October

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the October 15th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NWPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of Northwest Pipe stock opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $265.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.92. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $40.60.
Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure engineered steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.
