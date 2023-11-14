Northland Capmk Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV)

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Indivior in a report released on Friday, November 10th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Indivior’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Indivior’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:INDV opened at $15.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.42. Indivior has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.
