New York Life Investment Management LLC Takes $372,000 Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $57.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $80.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.47.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.02. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 33.62%. The business had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EWBC shares. Wedbush raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.22.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $134,919.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,946.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

