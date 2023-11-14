New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 986 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,150,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,454,000 after buying an additional 487,520 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 61.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,852,000 after acquiring an additional 289,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ALLETE by 12.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,035,000 after acquiring an additional 240,252 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ALLETE by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,442,000 after acquiring an additional 148,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 2,017.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 130,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ALLETE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on ALLETE from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ALLETE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

ALLETE Price Performance

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $53.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.17. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $49.29 and a one year high of $67.45.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 62.88%.

ALLETE Profile

(Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Stories

