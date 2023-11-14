New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 623 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOPE. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 183.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 19,556 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 5.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 32.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $731,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 0.9 %

LOPE opened at $138.01 on Tuesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.65 and a 12-month high of $139.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.65 and a 200-day moving average of $112.01.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

