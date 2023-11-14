National Bankshares Trims Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Target Price to C$8.75

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Free Report) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

KEL has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James raised Kelt Exploration from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.75 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Kelt Exploration from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.83.

Shares of KEL opened at C$7.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of C$4.29 and a twelve month high of C$8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.38.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.80, for a total transaction of C$204,000.00. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

