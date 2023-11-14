National Bankshares Trims Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Target Price to C$205.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$210.00 to C$205.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

FNV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$174.00 to C$173.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Veritas Investment Research reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$201.70 to C$197.10 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$245.00 to C$258.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FNV

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

FNV stock opened at C$162.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 26.70 and a quick ratio of 23.26. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$160.34 and a 1-year high of C$217.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$183.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$190.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 38.57%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.