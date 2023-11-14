NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Price Target Cut to C$4.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GRA

NanoXplore Stock Performance

GRA stock opened at C$2.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$362.47 million, a PE ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.00. NanoXplore has a 1-year low of C$2.00 and a 1-year high of C$3.64.

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$33.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.74 million. NanoXplore had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NanoXplore will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

NanoXplore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.