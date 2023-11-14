Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 92,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,394,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $103,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 39,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 98,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,241,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $147.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.79. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $181.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $355.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

