Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $8.82 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,214 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.07.

Shares of BABA opened at $82.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.67. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $71.32 and a 52 week high of $121.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

