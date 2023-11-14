Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,960 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,644 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Citizens Financial Group worth $7,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,592,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,749,075,000 after buying an additional 2,540,392 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,577,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,775,000 after acquiring an additional 241,869 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,792,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,242,000 after purchasing an additional 481,250 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

