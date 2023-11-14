Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Avantor worth $8,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 815.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Avantor by 162.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $156,389.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $156,389.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $536,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,980.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AVTR opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.55.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AVTR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVTR

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.