Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 4,178 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,219 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp's holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $8,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after acquiring an additional 685,745 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $10,809,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

NYSE CCEP opened at $61.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.96. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $49.80 and a 1 year high of $66.79.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

CCEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($73.12) in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.46.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

