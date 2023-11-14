Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. B. Riley cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $56.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.78. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $101.30.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,900.65% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $85,084.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,860.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 458.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 19,898 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $5,075,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 216.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 808,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 552,860 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 55.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $51,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

