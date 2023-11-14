MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,527,819 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MEI Pharma were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 13,250,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,623 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,668,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 322,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 177,552 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 5.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,804,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 61,832 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.76. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77.

MEI Pharma Dividend Announcement

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.25) by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. MEI Pharma had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 86.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MEIP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MEI Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Anson Funds Management Lp purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $721,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 782,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,993.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

