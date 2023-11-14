Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Takes $103,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 903,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,050,000 after purchasing an additional 161,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 721,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3 %

JNJ stock opened at $147.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.79. The stock has a market cap of $355.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.