Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,353 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Match Group worth $7,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Match Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its position in Match Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 37,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Match Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 30.2% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth approximately $910,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.80. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $54.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman acquired 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $116,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $58,315 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.10 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

