Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,430,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the October 15th total of 12,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Get Match Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MTCH

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $58,315. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 53.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Match Group by 683.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. Match Group has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $54.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.85 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.