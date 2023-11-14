Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Position Increased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 123.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,819,025,000 after buying an additional 23,220,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 54,632.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,856,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,127,241,000 after buying an additional 18,822,033 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,566,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 31.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,444,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,276 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,678,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,487,335.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $3,653,840. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.1 %

MRVL stock opened at $53.45 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $67.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average is $55.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.55%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

