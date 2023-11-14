Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

MARPS stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.41.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 83.33% and a return on equity of 133.69%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.22%. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.02%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,310 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.02% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

