Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock Position Raised by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,125 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,134.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,428 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,661,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $231,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,349 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,679,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $112,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,444,551.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,481 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,811.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $538,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,045.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,444,551.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,481 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,811.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 446,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,067,164 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MRO opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $33.19.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

