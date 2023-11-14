Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,105 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,447,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,064,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,340,000 after buying an additional 243,880 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

MFC stock opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 55.50%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

