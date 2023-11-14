MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $84.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MTSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Benchmark upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Shares of MTSI opened at $78.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 61.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.72. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $85.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 9.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.84.

In other news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 3,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $312,934.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,545,000 after acquiring an additional 408,017 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,558,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,924,000 after purchasing an additional 527,451 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,739,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,635,000 after buying an additional 153,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,822,000 after buying an additional 84,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

