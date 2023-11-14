Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.31) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Lyra Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.31) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.43). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lyra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.01) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lyra Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 6th.

LYRA stock opened at $2.98 on Monday. Lyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $5.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $156.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of -0.13.

In other news, insider Harlan Waksal purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 261,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,419.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 813.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

