LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Jonestrading

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jonestrading from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of LuxUrban Hotels from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ LUXH opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of -1.46. LuxUrban Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44.

In related news, CFO Shanoop Kothari bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Ferdinand bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 200,825 shares in the company, valued at $739,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shanoop Kothari bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 40,000 shares of company stock worth $566,800. 72.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUXH. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LuxUrban Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in LuxUrban Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LuxUrban Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in LuxUrban Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LuxUrban Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes a long-term lease, asset-light business model to acquire and manage a growing portfolio of short-term rental properties in major metropolitan cities. The Company's future growth focuses primarily on seeking to create win-win opportunities for owners of dislocated hotels, including those impacted by COVID-19 travel restrictions, while providing LuxUrban Hotels favorable operating margins.

