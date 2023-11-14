Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Up 13.0 %

Shares of LPCN stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98. Lipocine has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $10.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lipocine in the second quarter worth $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lipocine by 146.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 118,394 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lipocine by 524.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 74,428 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lipocine in the first quarter worth $13,395,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Lipocine in the first quarter worth $54,000. 8.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

