Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.90.

NASDAQ LNW opened at $86.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.97. Light & Wonder has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.92 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Light & Wonder will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maria T. Vullo sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $160,742.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Light & Wonder news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $50,779.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,127.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria T. Vullo sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $160,742.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,789 shares in the company, valued at $828,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNW. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at $8,018,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at $632,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at $315,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at $836,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

