Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Light & Wonder from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Light & Wonder in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.90.

NASDAQ LNW opened at $86.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Light & Wonder has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 1.82.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.92 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Light & Wonder will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Light & Wonder news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $50,779.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,127.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $50,779.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,127.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria T. Vullo sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $160,742.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNW. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at $389,375,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,003,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter worth about $87,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,277,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Light & Wonder by 3,232.2% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 522,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after buying an additional 507,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

