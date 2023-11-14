Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV) Short Interest Update

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,200 shares, an increase of 70.3% from the October 15th total of 114,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lanvin Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Lanvin Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lanvin Group stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. Lanvin Group has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $22.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $411.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lanvin Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Lanvin Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,214,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lanvin Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Lanvin Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lanvin Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house worldwide. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St.

Featured Articles

