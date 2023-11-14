Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock.
Korro Bio Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KRRO opened at $50.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.84. Korro Bio has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $279.50.
Korro Bio Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Korro Bio
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Korro Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korro Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.