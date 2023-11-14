Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Short Interest Update

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 72.0% from the October 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Konecranes Stock Performance

Shares of Konecranes stock opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. Konecranes has a one year low of $39.62 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day moving average is $40.27.

Get Konecranes alerts:

About Konecranes

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services lifting equipment. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for industrial cranes and hoists. In addition, it provides a range of industrial cranes for general manufacturing and various process industries, as well as involved in design and manufacture of crane components.

Receive News & Ratings for Konecranes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konecranes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.