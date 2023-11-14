Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at Cormark

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.
Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. The company develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects, and natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids.
