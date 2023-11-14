Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at Cormark

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

TSE KEC opened at C$12.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$569.98 million and a P/E ratio of 2.35. Kiwetinohk Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$10.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.40.

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. The company develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects, and natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids.

